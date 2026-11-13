Three arrested as detectives recover explosives and ammunition in Tassia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13- Three men have been arrested after detectives recovered a cache of explosives, tear gas grenades and ammunition from two residential houses in Tassia, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The suspects, identified as Kelvin Oluoch Obunaka, his brother Benjamin Obunaka, alias Obunaka the DJ, and Kennedy Nzau, were arrested following an intelligence-led operation targeting the alleged possession of dangerous materials.

According to police, Embakasi detectives first arrested Kelvin and Benjamin at a residence in Tassia Stage after acting on intelligence leads.

During interrogation, the two reportedly led investigators to a second house belonging to Nzau, located near Triple M Supermarket, where officers conducted a search and discovered the explosives and ammunition concealed in a brown leather bag.

The recovered items included six CS smoke hand-thrown grenades, four Model 2020 hand-thrown tear gas grenades and one 64mm CS hand-thrown smoke grenade.

Detectives also recovered three 37/38mm rifle-launched tear gas grenades, one 37/38mm flash-bang grenade and 16 rounds of 7.62mm blank ammunition.

Crime Scene Investigation officers documented the scene before the recovered materials were secured as exhibits for further forensic examination.

“The recovered items have been secured as exhibits for further forensic examination as detectives work to establish their intended use and determine whether the suspects have links to other criminal activities,”the DCI stated.

Police said the three suspects remained in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Detectives have since launched investigations to establish how the suspects acquired the explosives, their intended use and whether the trio could be connected to other criminal activities.

The discovery has raised security concerns over the possession and storage of potentially dangerous materials in residential neighbourhoods, with investigators seeking to establish the circumstances surrounding their presence in the two houses.

Police said further investigations were underway as they sought to establish the full extent of the suspects’ involvement.