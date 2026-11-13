Tana River floods cut off Kono Ramadha-Mlanjo road

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – Flooding in parts of Tana River County has disrupted transport after a seasonal river at Wardesa burst its banks, cutting off the Kono Ramadha-Mlanjo road.

The Kenya Red Cross says more than 300 households in Eldera, Kono Ramadha and Mata Wardesa have been affected by the flooding triggered by heavy rainfall.

Response teams have been deployed to assess the situation and coordinate assistance with the local administration.

The humanitarian organisation said its teams were also warning communities downstream and helping families identify safer locations as the situation develops.