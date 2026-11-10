Talanta Stadium Rail Link to be ready by Dec 15 ahead of Bayern-Ajax clash

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Kenya Railways has stepped up efforts to complete construction of the Nairobi-Kibera-Talanta station Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) line ahead of the January 5, 2027, football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax FC.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohammed Daghar and Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip J. Mainga on Tuesday inspected the ongoing upgrade of the Nairobi-Limuru Commuter Railway Line, which is expected to improve connectivity to the new stadium.

The works include replacing steel sleepers with concrete ones, which offer greater durability, improved track stability and reduced maintenance requirements.

Speaking during the inspection, Daghar said the upgraded line would enhance commuter rail services between Nairobi Central Station and Limuru Station.

“This line will transport 1,500 passengers per trip when operations commence. We will have more than one trip to ensure that soccer fans enjoy the sport they love. The line will be ready by December 15, 2026.”

“The Government also plans to upgrade other sections of the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service network in a bid to improve mobility,” he said.

Mainga said the improvements were part of efforts to strengthen commuter rail infrastructure and provide Nairobi residents with faster, safer and more reliable transport options.

“We are strengthening our commuter rail infrastructure to provide faster, safer and more reliable transport options for Nairobi residents. The upgraded line will make access to the Raila Odinga International Stadium easier while providing an efficient alternative to road transport, particularly during major events,” he said.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by December 15, 2026, ahead of the much-anticipated football encounter.