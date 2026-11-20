NAIROBI, Kenya, November 20, 2026 – Kabras Sugar head coach Carlos Katywa has promised they will come out fighting in Saturday’s Kenya Cup opener against arch-rivals KCB Rugby at the Kakamega Showground.

The South African expects a high-pressure encounter but has insisted that he couldn’t have asked for a better way to kickstart their title defence.

“I think this is a new season, a new dawn, and I think there’s quite a lot of pressure upon us. I think that’s one of the things that we pride ourselves in, is once we’ve been put against the wall, we bring out the dogfight within ourselves,” Katywa said.

Saturday’s duel comes six months after the sugar millers extended their recent dominance over the eight-time Kenya Cup champions, beating them 14-8 in Kakamega to claim their fifth consecutive crown.

Matches between two of Kenya’s best 15s side are often a spectacle that attracts hordes of fans from both sides and beyond.

Add to the rainy season and the ‘Forest’ promises to be a messy battlefield where both sides will be looking to puncture each other’s momentum from the onset of the 2026/27 season.

Katywa called on the Kabras Sugar faithful to paint the stands in yellow and green – the traditional colours for the sugar millers – adding that the 16th man or woman will provide them an edge over Andrew Amonde’s charges.

“I think one thing I would urge our fans is to come out in numbers and support the boys. I think we really truly have faithful fans, and they travel from different spheres of this country to come and support these fans. We’re really asking each and every fan that is out there, please come out in numbers. Please come be our player number 16,” the South African, who doubles up as national rugby 15s coach, said.

In the other matches of the opening weekend, Impala RFC welcome Nondies in a Ngong’ Road derby at the former’s Impala Grounds.

Next door, at the RFUEA Grounds, Kenya Harlequin host Strathmore Leos as Kenyatta University Blak Blad travel to the Goan Institute in Ngara to face Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s Mwamba RFC.

Menengai Oilers – third place finishers in the 2025/26 season – make the trip from Nakuru to Athi River for a date with Daystar University Falcons.

Newly promoted JKUAT Cougars host Nakuru RFC at their Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) backyard.