Suspects Assault Officer With Water Bucket Before Escaping from cell

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Three suspects escaped from Oyugis Police Station cells in Rachuonyo South Sub-County, Homa Bay County, on Sunday night after assaulting a police officer who had gone to respond to their request for drinking water.

The suspects have been identified as Erick Onyango, who was arrested over an alleged defilement offence, and Collins Otieno and James Otieno, who were being held over allegations of robbery with violence and rape.

According to Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera, the incident occurred at around 8pm after the suspects and other detainees demanded drinking water.

“Police Constable Robert Aminga reportedly entered the cell carrying a bucket of water to attend to the 16 detainees,” said Saera.

After distributing the water, Aminga instructed the inmates to return to their respective cubicles and retire for the night.

However, three suspects allegedly remained behind as the officer turned to leave.

One of them reportedly struck Aminga on the head with the water bucket, while the other two joined in the assault, leaving him seriously injured.

The attack triggered a commotion inside the cell, prompting some of the other detainees to intervene and rescue the officer.

Amid the ensuing chaos, the three suspects allegedly escaped before locking the cell door from the outside, leaving the injured officer and the remaining detainees trapped inside.

Aminga sustained injuries to his chest, left knee and left shoulder.

“He was rushed to Rachuonyo Sub-County Hospital for treatment,” said Saera.

The police commander said officers had launched a manhunt for the three escapees, vowing to ensure they are rearrested and brought to justice.

The circumstances surrounding the escape are expected to form part of ongoing police investigations.