Suspect in viral Parklands robbery arrested after weeks on the run

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Detectives have arrested a suspect captured on video violently attacking and robbing a member of the public in Parklands, Nairobi, in an incident that went viral on social media.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspect as Obed Makori, who detectives from Gigiri arrested along the Northern Bypass following an intelligence-led operation.

The DCI said Makori and his accomplices were captured on camera assaulting a victim and stealing his valuables before fleeing the scene.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as an exhibit.

Makori had remained at large after the robbery, evading arrest until detectives tracked him down in the latest operation.

“The suspect is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the DCI said in a statement.

Detectives are pursuing additional leads to identify and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices, who remain at large.

The arrest comes as investigators seek to bring those involved in the violent robbery to justice.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to pursuing violent offenders and dismantling criminal networks, urging that those responsible for attacks on members of the public be held accountable.