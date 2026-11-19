NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – stablecoin infrastructure developer Supercoin is pushing to introduce a Kenyan shilling-backed stablecoin as African financial technology firms explore the use of digital currencies to facilitate cross-border payments and reduce inefficiencies in regional financial transactions.

Supercoin Managing Director Gideon Greaves disclosed that the company had submitted a licensing application in Kenya as it prepares to introduce a digital currency backed by the local currency, allowing businesses to transact using a digital representation of the shilling.

The proposal was announced during the Africa Stablecoin Summit 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, where 546 delegates drawn from central banks, commercial banks, regulators, fintech companies and payment service providers examined the growing role of stablecoins in financial infrastructure.

The discussions focused on how blockchain-based currencies could complement existing payment networks, particularly in addressing the costs, delays and foreign exchange challenges associated with cross-border transactions across African markets.

Stablecoins are digital currencies designed to maintain a relatively stable value by being pegged to assets such as national currencies, with US dollar-backed tokens currently accounting for the bulk of global market activity.

Greaves said African currencies needed similar digital payment infrastructure to improve their accessibility in regional and international transactions.

“The dollar was just the beginning. Africa runs on rands, shillings and naira, and our own currencies deserve the same speed and reach on-chain that the dollar already has,” he said.

Supercoin has also introduced ZARsc, a South African rand-backed stablecoin, alongside Supercoin Mint, a platform that enables businesses to issue and redeem the digital currency against rand deposits.

The proposed Kenyan shilling stablecoin would add to efforts to develop local-currency alternatives to dollar-denominated digital assets, although its introduction will depend on regulatory approval and supporting financial infrastructure.

Beyond currency issuance, discussions at the summit highlighted the importance of connecting stablecoins to existing payment systems, including mobile money networks that dominate everyday transactions in several African markets.

PawaPay Chief Executive Officer Nikolai Barnwell said blockchain-based settlement systems would have limited impact if they were not integrated with the payment channels through which businesses and consumers access money.

“Stablecoins can make moving money across borders faster and more efficient. But settlement is only one part of a payment. You still need to get money into and out of local payment systems, manage liquidity and deal with the regulatory and operational realities of each market,” Barnwell said.

PawaPay has connections to more than 50 mobile-money operators across 23 markets, positioning interoperability between digital currencies and existing payment networks as a key consideration for wider adoption.

The summit also examined risks surrounding institutional adoption, including anti-money laundering requirements, financial crime prevention, reserve assurance, custody arrangements, liquidity management and consumer protection.

According to figures cited at the meeting from DefiLlama, the global stablecoin market has expanded from approximately USD5 billion (Sh645 billion) in 2020 to about USD290 billion (Sh37.4 trillion), with dollar-denominated tokens accounting for approximately 99 per cent of the market.

The growing dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins has raised questions about the role of local currencies in digital financial transactions and the potential implications for monetary policy and financial regulation.