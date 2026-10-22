Stakeholders question KMSF’s motives after latest Court retreat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) has suffered another legal setback after withdrawing its applications at the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

According to a summary of the proceedings, Justice Kiage questioned why the latest application was being pursued despite having been overtaken by events. He also raised concerns over how former interested parties could seek to become appellants without first obtaining leave of the court.

After being given 15 minutes to reconsider their position, the applicants returned and withdrew their applications. The file was subsequently closed without an order as to costs.

The latest development raises fresh questions about what appears to be a relentless campaign to frustrate the progress of Kenyan motorsport.



In August 2025, the Sports Disputes Tribunal ruled that KMSF had ceased to be a legally recognised sports organisation after failing to comply with the transitional requirements of the Sports Act, 2013. The tribunal subsequently directed the registration of Motorsports Kenya.

KMSF challenged the ruling, but the High Court dismissed its appeal in April 2026 with costs, citing concerns over the federation’s legal standing and its failure to provide current documentation establishing its authority to appeal.

Thursday’s withdrawal now raises further questions about the federation’s continued legal pursuit of the dispute and what it hopes to achieve through the proceedings.

For motorsport stakeholders, the central issue is whether the ongoing legal contest is advancing the interests of the sport or prolonging divisions at a time when the focus should be on rebuilding and development.

Equally telling are questions about KMSF’s actual contribution to the sport. Critics point to its apparent failure to oversee, regulate or conduct a single national motorsport event, while no affiliated club is known to have organised an event under the KMSF banner.

For an organisation whose recognition under the Sports Act has already been rejected by the tribunal, KMSF’s apparent determination to continue contesting the future of the sport is difficult to reconcile with its stated commitment to motorsport development.

While clubs, competitors and officials work to rebuild the sport, repeated legal challenges risk diverting attention, resources and confidence away from that effort.

While KMSF is entitled to pursue available legal remedies, as guaranteed under the Constitution and applicable law, repeated legal disputes can have wider implications for the sport if they divert resources and attention from competition, investment and development.

With preparations and planning for the 2027 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally approaching, Kenyan motorsport needs a stable governance framework, sustained investment and coordinated development efforts.