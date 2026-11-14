Six Coastal Counties urged to Strengthen Tsunami Preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Kenya’s Coastal communities are being urged to move beyond relying on government warnings and take an active role in disaster preparedness, including knowing evacuation routes and designated safe zones.

National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) has urged Kenya’s six coastal counties to introduce regular tsunami mock drills in schools, tourism establishments and fishing communities to strengthen disaster preparedness.

The Centre says communities must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond quickly to tsunami warnings, identify evacuation routes and move to designated safe areas during emergencies.

Speaking during this year’s tsunami mock drill at Congo Mosque Beach in Kwale County, NDOC Director David Samoei said preparedness should go beyond the biennial national exercises and become part of routine community and institutional safety programmes.

Samoei urged county governments to invest more resources in disaster preparedness, update emergency contact directories and establish clear evacuation routes and assembly points.

said lessons from the Kwale exercise would inform the development of the Kwale County Tsunami Preparedness and Response Action Plan, with findings shared with other coastal counties.

The initiative is expected to strengthen preparedness in Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu, alongside the other coastal counties of Tana River and Taita Taveta.

“Communities are the first line of defence in disaster preparedness and response,” Samoei said, calling for the active involvement of Beach Management Units, fisherfolk, beach operators, tourism establishments, schools and local leaders.

The exercises, conducted every two years, are designed to test tsunami warning and communication systems, assess evacuation procedures and identify gaps in emergency response.

The Kwale drill brought together national and county government agencies, security teams, the Kenya Red Cross Society, the Kenya Meteorological Department and other development partners.