NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has taken his political mobilisation beyond Kenya’s borders, launching a two-week tour of the United States with a series of planned engagements targeting Kenyans living abroad.

The senator’s arrival on Saturday, November 21, was marked by an enthusiastic reception from members of the Kenyan community, who gathered to welcome him with songs, dance and celebrations.

Travelling alongside Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Sifuna is expected to use the visit to strengthen his political networks and sell the agenda of the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), which he leads.

The tour will cover several states, with town hall meetings, community gatherings and political forums forming the centrepiece of his engagements.

New Jersey will host the opening leg of the visit. Sifuna is expected to preside over the inauguration of an LMM office in Hackettstown, marking the movement’s expansion of its political activities beyond Kenya.

The delegation will then head to Pennsylvania, where the senator is scheduled to attend a Sunday service at Grace Community Church in Allentown before meeting members of the diaspora at The Palace Center.

His itinerary also includes stops in Maryland, Washington DC, Texas, Washington State and California.

The overseas outreach comes at a time when political formations are increasingly turning their attention to the 2027 elections, with opposition leaders exploring alliances and positioning themselves for a contest against President William Ruto.

Sifuna, who has declared his interest in the presidency, appears keen to establish a broader support base by engaging Kenyans outside the country, a constituency that has increasingly featured in national political conversations.

In a message to Kenyans ahead of the tour, the senator urged members of the diaspora to attend the scheduled meetings, saying the engagements would provide an opportunity for direct interaction and an exchange of views.

He cautioned that the delegation would not be able to visit every state or city during the two-week programme, but assured those who would miss out that more opportunities for engagement would follow.

The tour is scheduled to end on December 7 with a dinner in Silicon Valley, California.