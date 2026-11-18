NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Linda Mwananchi Party leader Edwin Sifuna has criticised President William Ruto’s fourth State of the Nation Address, accusing him of failing to address the constitutional requirements of the annual presidential report and instead focusing on development projects.

Sifuna argued that Article 132 of the Constitution requires the President to report to Parliament on the steps taken and progress achieved in realising the national values and principles of governance outlined under Article 10.

He maintained that the address should focus on issues such as respect for human rights, the rule of law, democracy, equality, freedom of citizens and public participation rather than a catalogue of roads, markets and other infrastructure projects.

“The Constitution of Kenya, in Article 132, states that when the president comes to parliament, he does only two things. You have to tell the country steps taken and progress achieved in the realization of the values under Article 10,”Sifuna noted.

The Nairobi Senator, who said he has consistently stayed away from the annual presidential address since his election, described the occasion as a platform Ruto uses to make claims about government achievements while overlooking concerns surrounding governance and accountability.

He took issue with what he termed the President’s tendency to highlight development projects, citing the construction of a market in Homa Bay as an example, while failing to adequately address human rights concerns.

Sifuna specifically invoked the death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher and blogger from Homa Bay who died in police custody in June 2025, arguing that development announcements should not overshadow questions about the protection of citizens’ rights.

“So ever since I was elected, I said that because Kasongo’s (President Ruto) work is to lie about those things of his, I don’t attend that State of the Nation address ,someone said it’s called the ‘State of Imagination’, right? Because he will go there to tell you, ‘Oh, we built a market over there in Homa Bay,’ while forgetting he killed Albert Ojwang from Homa Bay,”Sifuna expressed.

He further accused the President of overlooking the country’s human rights record, insisting that accountability for deaths in police custody, protection of civil liberties and respect for the rule of law should form the centrepiece of the national address.

“You know the values under Article 10: human rights, the rule of law, equality, freedom of citizens, and public participation values. We are talking about sustainable development; you don’t tell us about roads,”

“ You tell us what steps you have taken as a government to ensure there is respect for human rights, that there is the rule of law, and that there is democracy in this country, as well as what progress has been achieved,”the Nairobi senator insisted.

Under Article 132(1)(c) of the Constitution, the President is required to report annually on measures taken and progress achieved in realising the national values under Article 10, publish details of the report in the Kenya Gazette and submit a report to the National Assembly on the country’s international obligations.

Article 10 identifies national values including the rule of law, democracy, participation of the people, human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights and sustainable development.

Sifuna also used the occasion to outline what he said would be his priorities should he become President after the 2027 General Election.

He pledged that his administration would prioritise the protection of human rights, democratic freedoms and the rule of law, arguing that the President’s responsibility should go beyond announcing development projects.

“When we take the helm next year, when I go to Parliament as the President of this nation, my job will be to explain the steps our government has chosen or taken to ensure there is respect for human rights, there is democracy in our country, there is freedom for citizens and there is the rule of law,” he said.

His remarks came as Ruto delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address before a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate, less than nine months before the August 2027 General Election.

The President used the address to defend his administration’s economic record, citing improvements in the exchange rate, reduced inflation, lower commercial lending rates and increased foreign exchange reserves.

He also presented infrastructure expansion, education reforms and employment opportunities as evidence of progress under his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The address came amid growing political scrutiny of Ruto’s performance, with the cost of living, taxation, unemployment, corruption and delivery of development projects remaining major concerns ahead of the next election