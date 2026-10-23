Shocker as world champion Chepchirchir suspended for doping offence

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – World marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance, EPO.

In a statement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the 2024 Olympic champion tested positive from an out-of-competition sample, ahead of her win at this year’s Sydney Marathon.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended reigning World and former Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir, after an out-of-competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO,” the agency said.

Jepchirchir is one of Kenya’s most decorated long distance runners in recent times, winning an accolade of road races in what is a decorated career.