Scrum for glory: Bruising battle awaits at 43rd edition of Floodies

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Competition at this year’s Impala Floodlit Tournament is expected to rise a notch as the 43rd edition enters the semifinals stage on Saturday (October 24) at the Impala Club in Nairobi.

Ten-time champions KCB Rugby lock horns with Mwamba RFC in the first semi-final of the clubs’ category (6:00 pm) before Nondies Rugby Club take on Kenya Harlequin in the second tie of the day/night.

The university category will see JKUAT Cougars face Zetech Oaks, while USIU Martials take on Daystar Falcons.

In the ladies’ category, Mwamba will play Northern Suburbs, while hosts Impala face Kenya Harlequin.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated fixtures, Impala Floodlit Tournament Chairman Loren Lubanga said:

“We have an exciting line-up across all three categories, and the semifinal stage is where the competition becomes even more intense. The teams have worked hard to get here, and we expect competitive matches as they fight for a place in the finals. We invite rugby fans to turn up in numbers and enjoy the action.”

Away from the high-octane rugby, fans can look forward to an exciting match-day experience featuring music, food and entertainment, making the semifinals a full day out for rugby enthusiasts and families.

“The semifinals are always special because every team understands what is at stake. We expect intense contests, big performances and exciting rugby. With the fans behind us and the atmosphere at Impala Grounds, it promises to be a fantastic day for the game,” Impala captain Valentino Cosmas said.

After the semis, attention shifts to the finals, set for the same venue on October 31.