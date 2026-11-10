Sakaja receives Luo elders’ blessing in Kisumu, named Ochieng Odungi Randa

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has received the blessing of Luo cultural leader Ker, who has formally welcomed him as an adopted son of the Luo community during a meeting with the Luo Council of Elders in Kisumu.

The elders bestowed upon Sakaja the cultural name Ochieng Ondugi Randa, formally welcoming him into the community and offering their blessings as he seeks a second term as Nairobi Governor ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sakaja was in Kisumu to honour an invitation extended to him by the elders during the burial of the late former Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang’s wife.

He was accompanied by members of his County Cabinet and several Members of the County Assembly.

Earlier, Governor Sakaja paid a courtesy call on Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Governor Nyong’o said he was honoured to receive Sakaja and his delegation, Nyong’o described the visit as historic, noting that it was the first time a sitting Nairobi Governor had paid a courtesy visit to Kisumu.

The developments come barely a week after Sakaja joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in a move widely viewed as part of his efforts to consolidate political support ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial contest.

Explaining his decision to move from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to ODM, Sakaja maintained that both parties are part of the broad-based government and that his political realignment should not be interpreted as a departure from the existing national political arrangement.

“ODM and UDA are in the broad-based government. Our presidential candidate is one, William Ruto. Moving from UDA to ODM is just changing rooms in the same house,” he said.

The elder blessed Governor Sakaja and welcomed him into the Luo community as an adopted son, bestowing upon him the cultural name Ochieng Ondugi Randa. He also urged the community to support Sakaja, drawing on his close association with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“If you loved Baba Raila, vote for Ochieng Sakaja, because Baba Raila was with him,” said Ker Randa.

Following his entry into ODM, Sakaja received the blessing of party leader Oburu Oginga and later visited Ambassador Mama Ida Odinga, further strengthening his engagement with the party leadership and the Odinga family.

During the Kisumu meeting, Ker and other elders welcomed the Governor, blessed him and pledged to visit him in Nairobi in the coming days.