Sakaja heads to Kisumu for meeting with Luo elder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is expected to visit Nyando Constituency in Kisumu County on Tuesday for a meeting with Luo cultural leader Ker Odungi Randa, amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The visit comes days after Sakaja joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), signalling his intention to seek re-election as Nairobi Governor on the party’s ticket.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, the planned engagement has drawn attention given the influence of Luo community leaders and the community’s significance in Nairobi’s electoral politics.

Sakaja is expected to meet Ker Odungi Randa at his home in Nyando, with speculation mounting that the governor could be seeking to cultivate goodwill among influential Luo leaders as he prepares for another gubernatorial contest.

Jotham Ondu, a member of the Luo Council of Elders, confirmed the planned visit but declined to disclose the details of the engagement.

“He is expected to visit Ker Odungi Randa today, but I am not in a position to disclose the details or the nature of their engagement,” Ondu said.

The meeting comes as Sakaja seeks to consolidate his political position within ODM following his departure from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

His decision to join ODM has placed him in a party whose support base includes a significant Luo constituency in Nairobi, making engagement with influential community figures potentially important to his re-election ambitions.

However, it remains unclear whether Tuesday’s meeting is a courtesy call, part of wider political consultations or an attempt to secure the backing of Luo cultural leadership.

Sakaja is expected to face competition for the ODM ticket as the party positions itself for the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race.

The outcome of the Nyando engagement could offer an early indication of how the Governor intends to navigate the party’s internal politics and build alliances beyond the capital.