Ruto warns UDA leaders after chaos at Narok Maa festival

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – President William Ruto has urged Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo to rein in their supporters following chaotic scenes at the Maa Cultural and Tourism Celebrations on Saturday.

Speaking during a church service in Narok on Sunday, Ruto expressed concern over the disruption at the cultural event, noting that both leaders were members of his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The President appealed to the two politicians to contain political tensions and ensure their supporters do not turn their differences into confrontations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“What we saw yesterday was a very bad picture. Both leaders are members of the UDA party. I want to urge you to calm down your supporters so that we can have a peaceful election,” Ruto said.

The Head of State cautioned that political competition should not degenerate into violence, pointing out that the contest for the Narok gubernatorial seat would ultimately produce only one winner.

“Even if we fight, the seat of the Governor of Narok will only go to one person. Let us ensure that we compete in a fair way ahead of the next election.”

The remarks follow confrontations involving supporters allied to Ntutu and Tongoyo during the Maa cultural celebrations, highlighting growing political competition within UDA in Narok.

Both politicians are associated with the ruling party, with the competition for the county’s top seat expected to shape political alignments as the 2027 elections approach.

Ruto also directed his message to young people, urging them not to allow themselves to be drawn into political confrontations or used by politicians pursuing personal interests.

The President said young people had a significant stake in the country’s future and should exercise independent judgment while participating in political processes.

“Youth have the greatest stake in the future of our country. You must choose wisely and behave responsibly. Do not accept to be used and let people decide for you.”

He called for peaceful coexistence and cooperation, arguing that stability would be essential to moving the country forward.