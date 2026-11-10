Ruto turns Kisii tour into Gachagua attack

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – President William Ruto has intensified his attacks on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, branding him a “master of hate” and accusing him of promoting tribalism and division as their political rivalry continues to deepen ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the third day of his tour of the Gusii region in Bonchari Constituency, Ruto launched a scathing attack on his former deputy, repeatedly referring to him as the “hate man from Texas” while questioning his suitability to lead Kenyans.

The President challenged residents of Kisii to reject what he described as Gachagua’s politics of hatred and ethnic divisions, contrasting it with his administration’s development agenda.

“Do you want that master of hate from Texas to come and bring us tribalism? To come and bring hatred? To come and bring matters of polarisation?” Ruto asked, drawing cheers from the crowd.

He urged residents to support his administration’s development agenda, arguing that his government was distributing projects across the country without favouring particular regions.

“For the first time, we have a plan that makes sure every part of the Republic of Kenya is included in the development of our nation,” he said.

Ruto cited ongoing road construction, affordable housing, markets, student hostels, electricity connections and agricultural programmes as evidence of his government’s commitment to equal development.

The President also accused Gachagua of spreading false information about major government projects, including the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, Bomas of Kenya and the affordable housing programme.

He claimed the Democracy for Citizens party (DCP) leader had previously dismissed the Rironi-Mau Summit road project as a political promise but insisted that construction was now progressing.

On affordable housing, Ruto said the programme had already channelled Sh8.7 billion to Kisii County, while the government had allocated Sh190 billion to hospitals across the country.

He further claimed that 33.5 million Kenyans had registered under the programme, as he defended his administration’s development record.

“That person is a chronic liar, a conman, a fraud,” Ruto declared, escalating his personal attacks on the former Deputy President.

The Head of State also accused Gachagua of interfering with emerging young political leaders, naming several politicians he claimed had become targets of the former DP’s criticism.

He mentioned South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, Ndindi Nyoro, Kimani Ichung’wah, Aaron Cheruiyot and other youthful politicians.

Ruto vowed to defend the younger generation of leaders, arguing that experienced politicians should allow them room to grow and take up leadership positions.

“I want to assure the youth of Kenya, the young leaders of Kenya, that all these people… I will gather them and ship them off. Me and them we will leave in 2032,” he said.