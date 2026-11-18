NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — President William Ruto says plans to dual the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway have reached an advanced stage, with the government targeting the expansion of the approximately 460-kilometre corridor as part of a wider programme to improve transport infrastructure and lower the cost of doing business.

In his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wednesday, Ruto said arrangements for the dualling of the highway were at an advanced stage, without providing a detailed implementation timetable or the proposed financing structure.

The announcement follows a November 12 pledge in Mombasa, where the President said the government had finalised a framework to undertake the expansion within 12 months, without introducing new taxes or increasing public debt.

The project is expected to widen the existing two-lane highway to at least four lanes, with controlled entry and exit points.

Reports on the proposed design also indicate that the expanded corridor could operate as a toll road, raising questions about the cost motorists may ultimately bear.

The National Treasury is reportedly evaluating bids for a transaction adviser to assess traffic demand, engineering requirements, environmental considerations and project costs.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has put the estimated cost at approximately Sh300 billion, with construction expected to take about five years from commencement.

The proposed upgrade marks a shift from the earlier plan for the Sh468 billion Usahihi Expressway, a new highway proposed by US firm Everstrong Capital.

National Treasury’s Public-Private Partnerships Committee rejected the proposal in July 2025, in a decision subsequently upheld by a tribunal in April 2026.

Upgrading the existing A8 corridor is expected to avoid some of the land acquisition requirements associated with constructing a new highway.

The Motorists Association of Kenya has called on the government to make the proposed deal public, particularly its financing structure and the implications for road users, amid the President’s assurance that the project will not impose an additional financial burden on citizens.

Some sections of the corridor are already undergoing or have completed dualling under KeNHA, including the Mombasa-Mariakani stretch and the Athi River-Machakos Turnoff section.

The Nairobi-Mombasa project forms part of Ruto’s broader infrastructure ambitions, including the target to tarmac 28,000 kilometres of roads and dual 2,500 kilometres of highways over the next decade.

The President said approximately 7,000 kilometres of roads were under construction, including projects that had stalled before his administration.

He argued that improved road infrastructure would reduce the cost of transporting agricultural produce and manufactured goods, connect workers to employment opportunities and improve access to schools and healthcare facilities.

Other priority corridors highlighted in the address include Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru-Mau Summit, Kamandura-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha, Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera, Kenol-Marua, Lake Victoria Ring Road and Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba.

The government is also pursuing the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha through Narok and Bomet to Kisumu and Malaba, alongside modernisation of the ports of Mombasa and Lamu.