Ruto, Sifuna tie at 31pc in latest TIFA presidential poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto has recorded an increase in his preferred presidential candidate rating, tying with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at 31 per cent, according to the latest TIFA Research opinion poll.

The November 2026 findings show Ruto’s support has grown from 18 per cent in August 2022 to 31 per cent, placing him at the top of the presidential preference rankings alongside Sifuna.

Sifuna, meanwhile, has emerged from previously negligible support to match the Head of State in the latest ratings.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka follows at nine per cent, while former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has five per cent.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua registers four per cent, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and other candidates each attracting one per cent.

The poll shows that 15 per cent of respondents remain undecided, presenting an opportunity for presidential hopefuls to consolidate support ahead of the next election.