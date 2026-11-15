Ruto Says He Has Fulfilled 2022 Election Pledges to Maa Community

NAROK, Kenya, Nov 15 – President William Ruto has defended his development record in the Maa region, declaring that he has fulfilled commitments made to the community ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The President cited progress in resolving historical land grievances, infrastructure development, healthcare, education and housing as evidence of his administration’s delivery on the promises.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani Gate in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve on Saturday, Ruto said his government had made significant progress in addressing longstanding land disputes affecting communities in Narok, Kajiado and Samburu counties.

He cited the settlement of residents on 10,000 acres of Kedong Ranch in Narok County as one of the commitments he said had been fulfilled.

In Samburu, the President said Marmar Ranch had been reverted to the county government for subdivision and distribution to residents.

He also announced that the government had issued a title deed for the Maasai Mau Forest to Narok County, alongside ongoing fencing works to establish clear boundaries and protect the forest from encroachment.

“We have given the title deed to the county government, and we are fencing off the forest to protect it from encroachment,” Ruto said.

On Amboseli National Park, the President said his administration had resolved to transfer the facility to Kajiado County, arguing that local communities should benefit from resources within their jurisdictions.

He accused unnamed individuals of using court cases to frustrate the transfer but maintained that the government would defend its position through evidence.

The President also announced plans to return 120,000 acres of land currently leased to Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited to the people of Kajiado County.

He said the move would create opportunities for additional investors in value addition, including glass and chemical manufacturing, while expanding economic benefits for residents and the county government.

Ruto further announced that the government had approved the creation of a sub-county for the Ilchamus community in Baringo County.

On infrastructure, he said construction of 300 kilometres of roads was ongoing in Narok at a cost of KSh22 billion, while Narok International Airport was nearing completion and expected to be commissioned early next year.

He added that Kilgoris Airstrip had been completed.

In healthcare, the President said Narok Town Level 5 Hospital would be completed within a month, while KSh1.7 billion had been allocated for the construction of another Level 5 hospital in Kilgoris.

The President maintained that his administration’s development agenda was guided by the principle of equitable distribution of resources, assuring the Maa community that no region would be left behind.