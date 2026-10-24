Ruto Says He Delivers Development as Kalonzo Helps Publicise Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – President William Ruto has said God is using him and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to advance Kenya’s development, remarks made during his tour of the Ukambani region.

Speaking in Kiswahili, Ruto said he was delivering development while Kalonzo helped publicise the projects.

“Kama kuna watu Mungu anatumia Kenya hii ni mimi na Kalonzo, nafanya maendeleo Kalonzo ananisaidia kutangaza,” the President said.

Translated, Ruto said: “If there are people whom God is using in Kenya, it is me and Kalonzo. I am delivering development, while Kalonzo helps me publicise it.”

The remarks came during the President’s tour of Ukambani, Kalonzo’s political stronghold, where Ruto has continued to promote his administration’s development agenda.

Kalonzo, a former Vice President and prominent opposition leader, has been involved in political discussions surrounding the opposition’s efforts to challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Ruto has consistently highlighted development projects as part of his administration’s record, while seeking to strengthen his political support across the country.

The President’s remarks about Kalonzo came against the backdrop of the political rivalry between the Kenya Kwanza administration and opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 polls.