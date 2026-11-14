Ruto Renews Push for Kiambu Road, Thika Expressway Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – President William Ruto says the Government is prioritising major infrastructure projects in Kiambu County, including the dualling of Kiambu Road and the construction of the Nairobi-Thika Expressway.

Ruto says the projects are intended to ease traffic congestion, improve transport and strengthen connectivity across the Nairobi Metropolitan region.

The President made the announcement after meeting leaders from Kiambu County at State House Nairobi, where they discussed ongoing development projects and measures to improve service delivery.

He said the Government was committed to ensuring that infrastructure development and other transformation initiatives are distributed equitably across the country.

“We are giving priority to key infrastructure projects in Kiambu County, including the dualling of Kiambu Road and the construction of the Nairobi-Thika Expressway, to ease transport and improve connectivity within the Nairobi Metropolitan,” Ruto said.

He maintained that no county, community or region would be excluded from the Government’s development agenda.

The proposed projects are expected to strengthen transport links between Kiambu and Nairobi, although the President did not provide timelines for their implementation or details of the financing arrangements.