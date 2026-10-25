Ruto Praises Kalonzo for Recognising Govt Development Record in Ukambani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – President William Ruto has praised Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka for acknowledging his administration’s development projects, saying the opposition leader is also being used by God to highlight the Government’s achievements.

Ruto said Kalonzo had demonstrated honesty by recognising development initiatives implemented in Ukambani, particularly road construction, even as other opposition leaders continued to criticise his administration’s performance.

The President was speaking on Saturday, October 24, when he began a four-day development tour of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties, where he commissioned infrastructure projects and announced additional investments in roads, water supply and land ownership.

He welcomed Kalonzo’s remarks that God was using the President to drive development in the region, saying the opposition leader had acknowledged progress where it had been achieved.

“Jameni, Bwana Kalonzo ako na ukweli. Mahali kazi imefanyika anasema imefanyika,” Ruto said.

The President said Kalonzo’s recognition of the Government’s development record contrasted with leaders who, according to him, continued to dismiss projects implemented in their own regions.

He accused some politicians of refusing to acknowledge national transformation despite the visible impact of development initiatives.

Ruto called on residents of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties to support his re-election bid in the 2027 General Election, saying his administration had prioritised equitable development and service delivery.

He argued that Ukambani had experienced years of marginalisation due to what he described as divisive politics and tribalism.

“Ukambani region has lagged behind in infrastructure and other forms of development because of the bad politics of marginalisation and tribalism,” he said.

The President defended his administration’s development record, citing investments in affordable housing, universal healthcare, modern markets, roads, financial inclusion, water and agriculture.

He maintained that the projects implemented across the country demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans regardless of their political affiliation.

“Our development track record in affordable housing, universal healthcare, modern markets, roads, financial inclusion, water and agriculture, among other sectors, speak for itself. The projects are there for all to see,” Ruto said.

He further accused some leaders of opposing his administration because of its decision to distribute national resources across different regions.

“There are people who are mad at me because I have ensured development funds get to all parts of the country. I wonder why they are angry at me yet the law is clear on the distribution of national resources,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah urged Kalonzo to work with President Ruto, arguing that some opposition leaders had previously betrayed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ichung’wah claimed that the leaders currently working with Kalonzo were dishonest and could repeat what he described as their past political betrayal.

He called on the Wiper leader to reconsider his political alliances and support the President’s development agenda.

The remarks came amid growing political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders from both sides seeking to consolidate support across the country.

The President announced that the Government had allocated KSh11 billion to accelerate the completion of Thwake Dam, a major water infrastructure project expected to improve water supply and support irrigation in the region.

Ruto said the dam, which he described as the largest water project undertaken in Kenya, was scheduled for completion by April 2027.

He said the project would help address water shortages while supporting domestic consumption, livestock farming and agricultural production.

“With the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund, we now have a plan and resources to build more dams and deliver water for domestic use, livestock and irrigation,” he said.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding water infrastructure across the country through additional dam projects.

Earlier in Makueni County, Ruto launched the KSh1.4 billion Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia road and commissioned the KSh1.5 billion Kyambeke-Kikoko road in Kaiti Constituency.

The President said the Government was investing KSh16 billion in seven new roads covering approximately 180 kilometres across Makueni County.

He said the projects would improve connectivity, open up the region and support economic activities by linking communities to markets and essential services.

Ruto also issued 6,800 title deeds to residents of Kaiti Constituency at Kyambeke Trading Centre.

He said the Government was committed to resolving land ownership challenges and ensuring more Kenyans obtained legal ownership of their property.

“We are committed to fulfilling our promise to end land challenges across the country and give ownership to millions of Kenyans,” he said.

In Machakos County, Ruto commissioned the KSh1.47 billion Mwala Cluster Water Supply Project, which is expected to address longstanding water shortages in the region.

The project has a supply capacity of 6.6 million litres of water daily and is expected to serve 137,400 people and 10 institutions across 10 towns.

The President said the investment would improve access to clean water for households and institutions that have experienced prolonged shortages.

He also announced a KSh500 million Phase Two last-mile water project aimed at extending access to an additional 120,000 residents in Mwala Constituency.

Ruto said the Government was also constructing 10 new roads in Machakos County at a cost of KSh21 billion.

He said the investments were part of a broader plan to improve infrastructure and ensure development reached communities across the country.

In Kitui County, the President launched the tarmacking of the 10-kilometre Kwa Vonza-Kiusyani Road.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months and improve transport connectivity in the area.

Ruto said his administration was committed to ensuring that all regions benefited from development regardless of their political affiliation.

“We are united in transforming every part of our country — including Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties. No area or region will be marginalised or neglected because of its political inclination. That is what we mean by Usawa ni Sawa,” he said.

Cabinet Secretaries Eric Muuga, Alfred Mutua and Geoffrey Ruku accompanied the President during the tour.

Members of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse of Kibwezi West and Vincent Musyoka Kawaya of Mwala also urged residents of Ukambani to support Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The legislators said the President had demonstrated commitment to development through investments in roads, water infrastructure and land ownership.

Ruto’s four-day tour of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui is expected to focus on commissioning projects, launching new infrastructure initiatives and engaging residents on his administration’s development agenda.

The President maintained that his Government would continue implementing projects across the country as he seeks another term in office.