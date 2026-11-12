Ruto orders review of school capitation, promises decision in January

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto has ordered a fresh review of government funding to public schools, raising the prospect of increased capitation as headteachers grapple with mounting operational costs and inadequate resources.

Ruto has given the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) until January 2027 to examine the existing funding model and submit recommendations on how much the government should allocate to each learner.

The review will be undertaken by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and TSC, with the President saying the current allocation must reflect the financial realities facing schools and the demands of the education system.

Speaking at the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KECSHA) National Annual General Meeting in Mombasa, Ruto acknowledged that the existing capitation rates needed reconsideration to enable schools to deliver quality education.

“I have instructed Ogamba and the Teacher Service Commission to again look at the numbers, so that we can review that capitation upwards and make it possible for you to teach our children better,” he said.

The President directed the two institutions to present their findings by January, after which he will consider whether to approve an increase in the funds disbursed to schools.

Ruto noted that the last comprehensive review of school capitation was conducted in 2015, despite significant changes in enrolment, education reforms and the cost of running learning institutions.

He traced the adjustments in government funding from Sh1,040 per learner to Sh1,400 before a subsequent increase to Sh2,300, but maintained that the allocations required another review.

“The last time capitation for our schools was reviewed was way back in 2015,” he said.

An upward adjustment would offer relief to public schools facing financial pressure in meeting routine expenses, including purchasing learning materials, maintaining infrastructure, supporting administration and providing essential learning resources.

The funding question has become increasingly significant as schools implement the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum, which places greater emphasis on practical learning, skills development and continuous assessment.

Ruto said the government must ensure that increased investment in education translates into measurable improvements in learners’ abilities rather than merely facilitating their progression from one grade to another.

He cited findings indicating that 29 per cent of Grade Nine learners in junior schools lacked both reading and numeracy skills, describing the situation as a concern that required urgent attention.

The President argued that expanding access to education must go hand in hand with improving learning outcomes, insisting that adequate financing, sufficient teachers and appropriate learning facilities were necessary to achieve that objective.

“Raising a generation of doers requires three things: enough teachers who are valued and supported, learning spaces that inspire, and funding that follows the learner,” he said.

He defended the government’s investment in education, saying it had recruited 100,000 teachers over the past four years, with a further 20,000 expected to report in December.

On infrastructure, Ruto said 23,000 classrooms had been constructed, while 1,600 laboratories were being delivered to support practical learning in senior schools.

He maintained that the investments in staffing and infrastructure would only deliver the desired results if schools received sufficient financial support to run their programmes effectively.

The proposed capitation review is therefore expected to examine whether the current per-learner allocation is sufficient to support the changing needs of schools and the implementation of the new curriculum.