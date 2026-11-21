NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – President William Ruto has announced plans to absorb teachers employed by school Boards of Management (BOMs) into the Government payroll, in a move aimed at easing the financial burden on parents.

The President said parents should no longer be expected to pay teachers, arguing that the responsibility of employing and remunerating educators rests with the Government.

“I want all teachers employed by Boards of Management placed on Government payroll. Parents should not continue paying for teachers because that is the responsibility of the Government,” he said.

Ruto spoke at Kipsigon in Mount Elgon Constituency, Bungoma County, on the third day of his development tour of the Western region.

He said the directive forms part of his administration’s affirmative action measures aimed at promoting equity and ensuring learners across the country have equal access to quality education, regardless of their backgrounds.

The Head of State noted that the Government had employed 100,000 teachers over the past four years and would recruit an additional 20,000 next month.

He also highlighted investments in education infrastructure, saying the Government had constructed 23,000 classrooms countrywide to ease congestion and improve the learning environment.

On land ownership, the President reaffirmed his commitment to resolving longstanding disputes in Mount Elgon, where residents have faced challenges securing legal ownership of land.

During the visit, he issued 1,845 title deeds to beneficiaries of the Chepyuk Settlement Scheme Phase III, with a further 2,000 title deeds for Phase II in the pipeline.

“We will make sure that no Kenyan continues living like a squatter in their own country,” he said.

Ruto challenged leaders overseeing settlement schemes to resolve internal disputes and facilitate the issuance of ownership documents to deserving beneficiaries.

The President also cautioned young people against being exploited by politicians to engage in criminal activities or advance political interests.

“Don’t agree to be misused by politicians to commit crimes or engage in blogging for them,” he said.

He instead urged the youth to take advantage of Government empowerment programmes to develop their skills and access economic opportunities.

On the forthcoming General Election, Ruto accused opposition leaders of attempting to undermine the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through what he termed unnecessary demands.

He argued that the demands reflected a lack of confidence in their electoral prospects, insisting that the electoral agency and other institutions were staffed by competent Kenyans who should be allowed to discharge their mandates.

“If you want to work in the IEBC, apply. If you wanted to be procurement officers, you should have applied so that you know where ballot papers will be procured from. Those institutions are run by competent Kenyans and we must respect them,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula expressed confidence that Ruto would secure overwhelming support from Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region in the next General Election.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also voiced confidence in the President’s re-election prospects, declaring: “We want the two terms without a petition.”

Mudavadi credited Ruto with initiating what he described as an infrastructure revolution in the country.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka commended the President for what he termed the equitable distribution of development projects across the country, saying the approach would strengthen his political support ahead of the elections.

Later, in Sirisia Constituency, Ruto launched the construction of a modern market and addressed residents in Sirisia town.

He subsequently continued his development tour to Matungu Constituency in Kakamega County and Vihiga.

Those accompanying the President included Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and other leaders.