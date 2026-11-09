President Ruto nominates Lydia Chelagat as next Data Commissioner

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – President William Ruto has nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat for appointment as Kenya’s Data Commissioner, forwarding her name to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

The nomination was made on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission and in accordance with the Data Protection Act, which provides the legal framework for the appointment of the holder of the office.

Chelagat’s nomination now places the responsibility on Parliament to scrutinise her suitability for the position before she can formally assume office.

The Data Commissioner heads the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Data Protection Act, safeguarding personal information and regulating how organisations collect, process, store and use personal data.

Chelagat emerged from a competitive recruitment exercise conducted by the Public Service Commission, which attracted 152 applications for the position.

The commission shortlisted 13 candidates for interviews held on October 5, 2026, at its offices along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi. She was among those shortlisted alongside Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo and other candidates drawn from different professional backgrounds.

Before her nomination, Chelagat served as Corporation Secretary and Director of Legal Services at the Communications Authority of Kenya, according to reports published during the recruitment process.

She is expected to take over from Immaculate Kassait, Kenya’s inaugural Data Commissioner, whose six-year, non-renewable tenure has come to an end.

Kassait was appointed in November 2020 following the establishment of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner under the Data Protection Act, 2019. Her tenure involved setting up and strengthening the institution responsible for enforcing privacy rights and overseeing the handling of personal information in the country.

Under the law, the Data Commissioner serves a single six-year term and is not eligible for reappointment. The office holder is also responsible for investigating complaints relating to breaches of data protection rights, inspecting public and private institutions and ensuring compliance with the law.

The ODPC has increasingly become a critical institution as Kenya expands its digital services, with growing concerns over the protection of personal information held by government agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications companies and private businesses.

Meanwhile, President Ruto’s announcement also included changes in the leadership of five state corporations, with three substantive chief executive appointments and two acting appointments.

Waweru Karanja was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Privatization Authority, the institution mandated to oversee the government’s privatisation programme and manage the sale or transfer of state-owned enterprises in accordance with the law.

Wakhungu Patrick Murunga was named Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa (RCGW), an institution focused on strengthening expertise, research and training in groundwater resources management.

Peninah Wangare Wahome was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), which is responsible for combating doping in sports through testing, education and enforcement of anti-doping regulations.

John Washington Agutu was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation, while Dr Janerose Omondi was named Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).

The appointments to the five corporations were made by their respective boards following competitive recruitment processes, according to Government Spokesperson Charles Owino.