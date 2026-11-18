NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Kenya has printed national examination papers locally for the first time in 65 years, President William Ruto has announced, marking a major shift in the country’s examination administration.

Speaking during his fourth State of the Nation Address to Parliament, Ruto said the milestone had been achieved as the country administered national examinations to 3.6 million learners sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

“For the first time in 65 years, examination papers were printed here in Kenya,” Ruto said.

The President said the examinations had been conducted in a calm and orderly atmosphere, without the anxiety, tension and intimidating security deployments that had characterised previous examination periods.

“The examinations have been conducted in a calm and orderly atmosphere, free from the anxiety, tension and intimidating security deployments of the past. This is how it should be,” he said.

He added that examinations should be treated as a normal part of the learning process rather than an intimidating exercise.

“Examinations are a normal part of learning, not a security operation or a matter of life and death. They should assess our children’s progress, not instil fear about their future,” Ruto said.

The announcement formed part of the President’s broader assessment of government investment in education, which he said was aimed at reducing the financial burden on households.

Ruto said his administration had recruited 100,000 teachers in four years and was preparing to employ an additional 20,000 to address the shortage of teachers in public schools.

“When we assumed office, Kenya faced a teacher shortage estimated at 116,000,” he said, adding that parents had previously been forced to contribute towards the employment of teachers through Boards of Management.

The President also said the government had constructed 23,000 classrooms and was constructing and equipping 1,600 laboratories to improve learning facilities.

He disclosed that annual government allocation to the education sector had risen from Sh521 billion in the 2022/23 financial year to Sh784 billion in the current financial year.

Ruto called on schools to ensure public resources reached learning institutions promptly and were managed responsibly, warning against imposing unauthorised charges on parents.

“Parents should not be required to carry public obligations through unauthorised charges,” he said.

He maintained that increased public investment in education was intended to make learning more affordable while equipping children with skills necessary for employment and economic productivity.