Ruto hits back at Sifuna over his ‘exaggerated expensive’ clothes and accessories

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – President William Ruto has called on Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo to rein in their supporters following confrontations at Saturday’s Maa Cultural and Tourism Celebrations.

Speaking during a church service in Narok on Sunday, Ruto urged the two United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders to contain political tensions as competition for the county’s gubernatorial seat gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President also weighed in on the ongoing debate over his dressing, defending his attention to personal presentation and criticising leaders who dwell on what he described as petty issues instead of discussing policies.

“Just like everything else I do, I pay attention to what I say, the ideas I advance, what I do and how I dress. I pay attention. If you choose to be casual about your dressing or what you say, then you are also casual about how you conduct yourself. That is your choice,” Ruto said.

He added: “But let me ask you: What is the difference between those you accuse of complaining about T-shirts and you, who complain about jackets, shoes and watches? And to cover up your emptiness, you exaggerate the prices of those items.

“Please, let us stop dwelling on these petty issues and discuss policies and the agenda for taking Kenya forward.”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Saturday took aim at Ruto’s expensive dressing, claiming that some of the President’s recent accessories included a jacket worth KSh20 million, shoes valued at KSh20 million and a watch costing KSh30 million.

Sifuna likened Ruto’s outfit at Charlene Ruto’s wedding to a “walking SACCO”, joking that anyone could approach the President for a soft loan.

At the wedding, Ruto wore a burgundy and black patterned jacket featuring elaborate motifs, velvet lapels, gold buttons and decorative detailing on the cuffs. The outfit was identified as a Stefano Ricci design.

He accessorised the outfit with a cream-coloured fedora hat featuring a maroon band and a decorative wooden walking cane.

Sifuna’s remarks followed criticism from Ruto and his allies over his preference for wearing T-shirts, with some questioning whether such dressing was appropriate for someone aspiring to become President.

“Now they have turned their attention to my dressing. They say their biggest problem with Sifuna is that he likes wearing T-shirts. They claim that no one can enter State House dressed in a T-shirt,” Sifuna said.