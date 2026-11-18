NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – President William Ruto has announced plans to construct a 750-kilometre road corridor linking Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera counties in a major infrastructure push targeting historically marginalised parts of Northern Kenya.

Dubbed the Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor, the project is expected to improve transport links, connect remote communities to markets and unlock trade and investment opportunities across the region.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wednesday, Ruto said the road was part of his administration’s efforts to address historical inequalities in infrastructure development and extend economic opportunities to underserved communities.

The proposed corridor will run from Isiolo through Modogashe, Samatar and Wajir before extending to Tarbaj, Kotulo, Kobo, El-Wak, Garre and Rhamu, eventually reaching Mandera.

The President said the project was intended to give residents of Northern Kenya access to the same development opportunities enjoyed by communities in other parts of the country.

He recalled that his initial announcement of the project had attracted widespread jokes and social media parodies, with Kenyans poking fun at the long list of towns along the proposed route.

“When I first spoke about this road and named all the towns it would pass through, Kenyans had a field day. The jokes and parodies were everywhere. I saw some of them myself, and I must admit, some were quite hilarious,” he told Parliament.

He, however, said the public reaction had overlooked the significance of the project to millions of residents who have endured decades of poor road connectivity.

Ruto said some communities along the proposed route had lived their entire lives without a tarmacked road, leaving residents struggling to access markets, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

“Some have lived their entire lives without a single tarmacked road reaching their communities. Their entire lives. What many of us take for granted has remained a distant hope for other citizens,” he said.

He described the project as an expression of his administration’s commitment to equitable development, arguing that geographical location should not determine a citizen’s access to public investment and economic opportunities.

Invoking the slogan Usawa ni Sawa, Ruto said residents of Mandera deserved the same development opportunities as those living in Nairobi and other established urban centres.

The corridor is expected to ease the movement of people, livestock and goods, potentially reducing transportation costs and improving access to markets for traders and livestock producers. Better connectivity could also improve access to schools, hospitals and other public services in the largely remote region.

The announcement formed part of a broader infrastructure programme through which the President said his administration was seeking to expand the country’s road network and revive projects that had stalled over the years.

Ruto told Parliament that approximately 7,000 kilometres of roads were currently under construction across the country.

He said the Government was targeting the tarmacking of 28,000 kilometres of roads and the dualling of 2,500 kilometres of highways over the next decade.

The President argued that improved road infrastructure would lower the cost of doing business, facilitate the transportation of agricultural and manufactured goods, create employment and attract private investment.

He said road construction would be complemented by investments in electricity and water infrastructure to support businesses, expand industries and improve livelihoods in underserved regions.

The Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor is among the major infrastructure commitments Ruto is positioning as part of his administration’s broader promise to redistribute development and bring historically neglected regions into the national economy.