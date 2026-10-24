Ruto Begins Four-Day Ukambani Tour, Commissions Sh1.47bn Mwala Water Project

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Oct 24 – President William Ruto has begun a four-day development tour of Ukambani, commissioning the Mwala Cluster Last Mile Water Supply Project as the government steps up investments in roads, water infrastructure, electricity connectivity and housing across the region.

Ruto launched the tour on Saturday in Mbiuni, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, where he commissioned Phase Two of the water project, valued at Sh1.47 billion.

The project is intended to improve access to reliable water supplies for residents in parts of Machakos County that have experienced persistent shortages.

According to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, the project is expected to serve approximately 120,000 residents across Mwala, Makutano, Masii, Kivandini, Wamunyu, Kathama, Oldonyo Sabuk, Mbiuni, Mbaani, Kilembwa and Kyawango.

The President said the government was prioritising water infrastructure to address shortages in Ukambani, adding that plans were underway to construct two major dams in the region.

“We must be deliberate and intentional in addressing water shortages in Ukambani,” Ruto said during the commissioning.

He also defended the government’s development agenda, saying residents should not be excluded from public investment because of their region’s political alignment.

The four-day tour, running from October 24 to 27, will cover Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties, with the President scheduled to launch and inspect road projects, expand electricity connectivity, visit affordable housing developments and issue title deeds.

Road construction is a major feature of the tour, with several projects scheduled for launch or commissioning to improve transport links between rural communities, trading centres and markets.

In Makueni County, Ruto is scheduled to launch the Wote-Kako-Ngoluni Road and the Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road, as well as commission the Kyambeke-Kikoko Road.

In Kitui County, the President is expected to launch the Kwa Vonza-Kanyangi-Chandula Road in Kitui Rural, while other road projects are planned in Mwingi North and Kitui West.

The programme also includes the launch of the Twimiwa-Tseikuru-Usweni Road and the Machinery-Kyumani-Tuberie Road, alongside the Kagonde-Masinga-Kithyoko Road and the Matuu-Kyasioni-Katangi Road in Machakos County.

The government is also scheduled to flag off last-mile electricity connectivity initiatives and commission the Kitui-Wote Power Sub-Station, which is intended to strengthen electricity supply in Kitui and Makueni counties.

Beyond roads and water, the tour includes visits to affordable housing projects and education facilities.

In Kitui, Ruto is scheduled to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitui Campus and inspect the Kwa Ngendu Affordable Housing Project.

He is also expected to inspect the Tseikuru Affordable Housing Project in Mwingi North and break ground for the Kabati Affordable Housing Project in Kitui West.

In Makueni, the President is scheduled to issue title deeds to residents of Ilima, with further title deed distribution planned during the tour.

The programme also includes the commissioning of Kathekani Senior Secondary School in Kibwezi East and the inspection of education-related infrastructure.

On the final day, Ruto is expected to break ground for a clinker cement factory in Ngaie, Mwingi North, an investment expected to support industrial activity and create employment opportunities in the Mui Basin.

The tour takes Ruto into a region associated with opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka, as political leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President’s engagements are expected to showcase his administration’s infrastructure and public service priorities in the three counties, where residents have long raised concerns over water access, road connectivity and other development needs.

The government has maintained that public investment should be distributed across the country regardless of political affiliation.

For residents, the impact of the tour will ultimately depend on the timely completion of projects and whether the investments translate into improved access to water, electricity, transport, housing and education.