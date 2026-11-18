LONDON, England, November 18, 2026 – Wayne Rooney says he was “contemplating suicide” during his playing days at Manchester United and was “speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up”.

The former England captain joined United from Everton in 2004 and went on to become the club’s record goalscorer, with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

But Rooney, speaking with Gabby Logan on the Life at the Midpoint podcast, external, detailed his struggles off the pitch when eldest son Kai, who is now 17, was a baby.

“When I was drinking, I would lock myself in my house for two days and just drink,” said Rooney, when asked about the lowest point in his life.

“This is probably in my best part of my career playing wise.”

The 41-year-old went on to explain how he “struggled to deal with it all” and, after opening up to his wife Coleen and his mother, knew he “needed help to get through it”.

“I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with,” he added.

“I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. I just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops.

“I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else, [I] really struggled with it.”

Rooney, who scored 53 goals in 120 England appearances, was recently named pundit of the year at the Broadcast Sport Awards and is currently appearing on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

He helped United win five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and three EFL Cups before leaving them to return to the Toffees in 2017.

But the former forward said he learned to mask his feelings during his lowest moments.

“You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” Rooney added.

“Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man, if you like, for doing that.

“I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married.

“It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn’t.

“It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking.

“Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it.”