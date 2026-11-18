NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Kenya’s national Under-23 team, Rising Stars, have been eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which also serve as the qualification pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, following a 2-0 defeat away to Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.

The Anthony Kimani-coached side travelled to Abidjan holding a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg played in Nairobi last week. However, the young Kenyans failed to find the back of the net as Ivory Coast overturned the deficit to progress to the next round.

Rising Stars needed only a draw to secure their place in the next round but were unable to withstand the hosts’ challenge, bringing their qualification campaign to an end.

Ivory Coast will now face Gabon in the next round after the latter eliminated Tunisia on the away-goals rule following a 2-2 aggregate draw.