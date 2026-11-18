NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – The daughter of former TV presenter Regina Re, Thandie Malaika Gitau, who is charged with murdering her grandmother Doreeta Locinda, will follow her burial through a recording after the court declined her request to temporarily leave custody.

The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed her release, citing security concerns and the risk of interfering with witnesses expected to attend the burial in Murang’a County.

“The prosecution also raised concerns over the safety of Gitau, her family and members of the public amid heightened attention surrounding the case,” the DPP said via a social media post.

The court directed her father to attend the burial, record the proceedings and share the footage with her.

Gitau has denied murdering her grandmother in an incident alleged to have occurred on October 30 in Loresho, Nairobi.

The case will be mentioned on December 3.