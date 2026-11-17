NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — The daughter of actress and former television presenter Regina Re is set to face a murder charge over the death of her 86-year-old grandmother, while her mother and another family member will face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed the decision in court on Tuesday, November 17, after investigations into the death of Dorita Lasinder Macharia were completed.

The prosecution told the court that the investigation file had been forwarded to the ODPP’s Homicide Department, which made the decision to charge on November 17.

Thandie Malaika Wanjiko Gitao is expected to be arraigned before the Kibera High Court on Wednesday, November 18, to face a murder charge under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution said the information had been prepared and registered under Kibera High Court Criminal Case E022 of 2026.

Regina Wambui Macharia Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, and another respondent are expected to appear before the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court to face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder.

The prosecution said the charges would be brought under Section 222 and Section 396(1) of the Penal Code, with the relevant charge sheets to be registered on the morning of the plea-taking.

The decision followed investigations into the death of Macharia, whose postmortem examination established that she died from severe blood loss following multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia conducted the examination on Tuesday, November 3, finding that two deep wounds had damaged blood vessels in the neck, resulting in massive external bleeding.

Other sharp-force injuries and cuts were also found on different parts of her body.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, the defence asked the court to allow the respondents to attend a memorial service for the deceased and her burial, which was scheduled to take place in Burano on Wednesday.

Counsel argued that allowing them to attend the two events would help the family achieve closure, noting that the respondents had cooperated with investigators and had not attempted to interfere with the investigations.

The prosecution opposed the request, arguing that the seriousness of the charges and the respondents’ awareness of the decision to charge presented a high risk of absconding.

It also raised concerns over the ability to guarantee their security if they were released to attend the burial.

The court heard that the respondents were to remain at Djeire Police Station as the miscellaneous application was marked closed following the decision to prefer charges.

The prosecution said it was ready to proceed with plea-taking on Wednesday, November 18.