Ramula Residents Threaten Contempt of Court Action Against Shanta Gold, Police

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 15 – Residents of Ramula in Siaya County have threatened to institute contempt of court proceedings against government officials and directors of Shanta Gold, accusing them of defying a court order barring the company from forcing residents off their land.

Through their lawyer, Willis Ochieng, the residents claim the mining firm, the Inspector General of Police, Gem Yala Sub-County Police Commander and the area Officer Commanding Station (OCS) have disregarded the court directive.

The order reportedly barred the company from using coercion or force to compel residents to surrender their land for gold prospecting and mining activities.

Speaking at Bamboo Grounds in Ramula during a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the court ruling, Ochieng warned the Ministry of Interior against allowing security agencies to be used to enforce actions contrary to the court’s directions.

“The court order was very clear that they are not allowed to force anybody to leave their land,” he said.

Ochieng maintained that the court had affirmed the private ownership of the land, arguing that residents could only surrender it voluntarily and without intimidation.

“The court said the land is private property of the individual and they can only give it freely without any coercion or force,” he added.

The lawyer also accused Shanta Gold of continuing with illegal gold prospecting activities in the area despite the court ruling.

He called on the Principal Secretary for Mining to revoke the prospecting licence issued to the company, arguing that the licensing process had violated constitutional requirements.

“The prospecting licence that they issued was issued without following the Constitution,” Ochieng said.

The residents warned that they would pursue legal action against those they accuse of disregarding the court order if the alleged violations persist.

The dispute centres on access to land and mining rights in Ramula, where residents have raised concerns over the company’s prospecting activities and the implications for private land ownership.