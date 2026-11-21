NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Public servants will earn a 17.99 per cent return on their retirement savings for the 2025/2026 financial year, as the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) reported a 41.6 per cent growth in its assets to KSh343.81 billion.

The interest rate, which is an increase from 17.68 per cent declared in the previous financial year, will be credited to individual members’ accounts, boosting their accumulated retirement savings.

The announcement was made during the Fund’s fifth Annual General Meeting in Mombasa on Friday, where the pension administrator presented its financial performance for the year ended June 2026.

The Fund’s assets rose from KSh242.8 billion to KSh343.81 billion, reflecting increased contributions and stronger investment returns.

Membership also expanded, increasing by 18,635 to 529,635 from 511,000 recorded in June 2025.

Since commencing operations in January 2021, PSSF has grown its membership from approximately 330,000, while its fund value has nearly quadrupled from KSh84.7 billion in 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Jonah Aiyabei attributed the growth to increased contributions from employees and the Government, alongside improved investment earnings.

Contributions receivable rose by 15.5 per cent to KSh60.83 billion, comprising KSh40.49 billion from employers and KSh20.33 billion from employees.

Investment income also increased by 42.5 per cent to KSh33.49 billion, largely driven by interest earned from government securities.

The Fund’s investment portfolio grew to KSh338.13 billion from KSh233.76 billion in the previous financial year, supported by diversification into equities, corporate bonds, private equity, offshore investments and real estate investment trusts.

The growth comes as Kenya continues its transition from the traditional non-contributory public service pension arrangement to a contributory retirement scheme established under the Public Service Superannuation Scheme Act, 2012.

Under the arrangement, public servants contribute 7.5 per cent of their pensionable salaries, while the Government contributes 15 per cent.

PSSF also reported progress in addressing outstanding contributions, with contribution arrears declining by 51 per cent during the financial year to KSh5.20 billion.

The Fund has identified further investment diversification, clearing outstanding contributions, modernising member services and improving operational efficiency as key priorities.

The AGM provided members with an opportunity to review the Fund’s financial performance, investment decisions and administration, as well as assess how their retirement savings are being managed.