PS Omollo Urges Building Safety Compliance After Eastleigh Collapse

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 24 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called for calm following the collapse of a building under construction in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area, urging contractors and developers to comply with building regulations to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

Omollo said rescue operations were still underway following Friday’s incident along 9th Street, assuring the public that the government would continue providing updates as the response progressed.

“Rescue efforts are still underway, and we are calling for calm. Most importantly, entrepreneurs and contractors must be cautious when undertaking such investments and ensure they comply with the laws and standards of the land,” he said.

The PS stressed that security agencies had a responsibility to enforce the law and ensure compliance with safety standards, warning against circumstances that could lead to preventable deaths.

“The security agencies have a greater task to enforce the law and standards so that we do not lose lives in circumstances that are avoidable. We will keep updating the country on what is happening,” Omollo said.

He also confirmed that all workers who had been at the construction site on Friday were safe.

The collapse has renewed concerns about construction safety and the enforcement of building standards in Nairobi, with investigations expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine accountability.

The PS spoke while engaging livestock traders and sugarcane farmers in Homa Bay County, where he outlined government interventions targeting agricultural productivity, business growth and household incomes.

Omollo cited the reduction in fertiliser prices as one of the measures intended to lower production costs and improve the earnings of farmers.

He said farmers in Ndhiwa had benefited from a reduction in the price of a bag of fertiliser from Sh7,000 to Sh2,000.

According to the PS, Ndhiwa has more than 700 hectares under sugarcane production, with lower input costs easing the financial burden on farmers.

“In Ndhiwa alone, we have more than 700 hectares under sugarcane production. Just with the reduction of fertiliser prices from Sh7,000 to Sh2,000, farmers have saved more than Sh700 million,” he said.

Omollo said the savings could enable farmers to meet other household needs, invest in their livelihoods and contribute to economic activity in the region.

Omollo also outlined measures targeting livestock traders, including vaccination programmes, improvements to slaughterhouse facilities and the provision of equipment to increase the value of livestock products.

He said livestock vaccination was intended to prepare animals for the market, improve their value and support traders’ earnings.

“We have a clear structure. We have run the vaccination programme for our livestock so that we get the right value for our livestock when we take them to market,” he said.

The PS added that improvements to slaughterhouse facilities would help reduce waste and ensure animal products, including hides and skins, were properly handled after slaughter.

The interventions form part of a broader government agenda covering agriculture, food security, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the digital economy and affordable housing.

Omollo said engagements with communities were important in identifying challenges facing farmers, livestock traders, young people, educators and small-business owners.

He said the government would continue consultations across the country to explain its programmes and address concerns affecting local economic activity.