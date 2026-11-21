NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged parents to closely monitor their children during the school holidays, warning against drug and substance abuse and other risky behaviours among young people.

Muthoni also called for strict adherence to hygiene standards and established medical procedures during circumcision ceremonies, cautioning those involved against negligence that could endanger the lives of boys undergoing the rite of passage.

She emphasised that proper hygiene and compliance with medical guidelines were critical in safeguarding the health and safety of initiates.

The PS further urged parents to remain actively involved in their children’s lives during the holiday period by monitoring their whereabouts, social circles and activities.

She warned that school holidays expose young people to various risks, including drug and substance abuse, and called on families to protect children from negative influences.

Muthoni particularly cautioned candidates who had completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations against engaging in drugs and other harmful behaviours as they transition into adulthood.

She noted that although completing secondary education gives young people greater freedom, it also comes with increased responsibility.

The PS also urged Kenyans to prioritise safety during the festive season, highlighting the importance of food safety, responsible consumption and the security of families and communities.

On development in Kirinyaga County, Muthoni highlighted ongoing and completed government projects, including affordable housing in Kianyaga and road construction across various sub-counties.

She cited the completed affordable housing project in Kianyaga and the Mwea-Gichugu Belt Road as examples of development initiatives being implemented under President William Ruto’s administration.

The PS also highlighted youth empowerment and small business support programmes, saying young people from every ward had benefited from grants under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme.

She said 70 youths from each ward had received Sh50,000 grants to establish businesses, emphasising that the funds were grants and not loans.

According to Muthoni, beneficiaries were also being equipped with information and skills to access government procurement opportunities and expand their enterprises.

She encouraged women, young people and persons living with disabilities to familiarise themselves with government procurement procedures to benefit from the 30 per cent allocation reserved for these groups.