Prof Ndetei Opposes Bail for Wife, Two Children in Victoria Mutiso Murder Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Professor David Ndetei has opposed the release on bail of his former wife, Rose Mulwa, and their two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, who are charged with the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Testifying before Justice Alexander Muteti, Prof Ndetei told the court that the three had allegedly subjected him to violence, forcing him out of the matrimonial home in Machakos.

He said the experience left him with nothing and urged the court to deny the accused persons bail, citing the risk of interference with witnesses in the murder case.

Prof Ndetei argued that the accused could interfere with witnesses drawn from Dr Mutiso’s family if released, potentially affecting the proceedings.

He further told the court that he had not communicated with his former wife and their two children since 1996.

The professor also informed the court that the three accused persons are facing a separate case linked to the murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, which is pending before the Kibera High Court.

The three accused persons, alongside two others, are expected to appear before Justice Diana Kavedza on October 27 for plea-taking in the related proceedings.

Meanwhile, the case before Justice Muteti will be mentioned on November 4 to confirm the status of the pre-bail report.

The report is expected to inform the court’s consideration of whether the accused persons should be released on bail as the murder proceedings continue.

The court is yet to make a determination on the bail question. The accused persons remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.