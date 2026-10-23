President Ruto jets back After COMESA Talks on Trade, AI and Economic Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – President William Ruto has returned to the country after attending the 25th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe.

According to State House, Ruto handed over the chairmanship of the 21-member regional trading bloc to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the two-day summit.

The meeting brought together regional leaders to deliberate on trade, economic integration, artificial intelligence and other issues affecting cooperation among member states.

The summit also marked the launch of the COMESA Medium-Term Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, which will guide the bloc’s priorities over the next five years.

Discussions focused on strengthening intra-African trade, deepening economic integration and exploring emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to support regional development.

COMESA is a regional economic organisation comprising 21 member states, established to promote trade and economic cooperation through the expansion of markets, improved investment opportunities and closer integration among participating countries.

Kenya is among the bloc’s member states, with regional integration providing a framework for expanding market access, strengthening cross-border commerce and improving economic cooperation.

The summit’s deliberations come amid broader continental efforts to increase trade among African countries and advance the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ruto’s participation in the meeting formed part of Kenya’s engagement with regional partners on economic cooperation and shared development priorities.

State House confirmed his return to the country following the conclusion of the summit in Harare.