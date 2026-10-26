President Ruto Dismisses Election Results Livestreaming Ban Claims as Propaganda

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – President William Ruto has dismissed claims that livestreaming of election results has been banned as propaganda, insisting that Kenyans should receive election results as early as possible.

Ruto’s remarks come amid a public debate over proposed amendments to the Elections Act and their implications for transparency ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The President’s position echoes that of government officials who have rejected claims that Parliament has scrapped the requirement for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to livestream results announced at polling stations.

The controversy intensified after Parliament considered amendments to the Elections Act, prompting concerns that changes to the law could weaken public access to results as they are announced.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed reports that MPs removed the livestreaming requirement, saying the House deleted a clause that sought to amend Section 39 of the Elections Act.

According to Parliament, the existing provision requiring the IEBC to establish a mechanism for livestreaming results announced at polling stations remains intact.

The State Department for Parliamentary Affairs has also maintained that the livestreaming requirement was retained following amendments made by the National Assembly.

The Bill is expected to return to the Senate for consideration of the changes made by MPs, as part of the legislative process.

The clarification seeks to reassure Kenyans that the legal provision for livestreaming results has not been removed, although the wider debate over electoral transparency continues.

Despite the government’s assurances, opposition leaders, lawyers and civil society organisations have raised concerns over the proposed changes and the possibility of weakening safeguards that allow the public to scrutinise election results.

Critics argue that livestreaming enables voters, political parties, journalists and election observers to watch results being announced at polling stations and compare the figures with official records.

They maintain that transmitting results electronically to tallying centres is not necessarily the same as allowing the public to watch the announcements in real time.

Some have urged the government and Parliament to ensure that the legal framework explicitly protects public access to the results process ahead of the 2027 polls.

The debate has also prompted legal scrutiny, with advocate John Muremi Njomo filing a petition challenging aspects of the amendments concerning the transmission and livestreaming of election results.

The High Court has certified the petition as urgent, with the matter scheduled for further directions.

The IEBC is responsible for conducting and supervising elections in Kenya, including the management of results transmission and declaration.

Section 39 of the Elections Act sets out procedures governing the determination, transmission and declaration of election results. The livestreaming provision is intended to facilitate public access to results announced at polling stations.

The debate comes less than a year before the next General Election, with electoral transparency expected to remain a major issue as political parties and institutions prepare for the polls.

Ruto has insisted that Kenyans should receive results as early as possible, dismissing claims of a livestreaming ban as propaganda.

The outcome of the legislative process and the ongoing legal challenge will be closely watched as the country seeks to clarify the rules governing access to election results ahead of the 2027 election.