Police Pursue Eastleigh Building Owner, Contractor Over Deadly Collapse, 31 still missing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Police have launched a manhunt for the owner of a multi-storey building that collapsed in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area, as well as the contractor responsible for the construction, amid investigations into the incident.

Police spokesman Muchiri Nyaga said investigators were pursuing the two in connection with the building collapse along 9th Street on Friday.

He warned that anyone found culpable, including individuals or entities that may have violated construction regulations or failed to meet required safety standards, would face legal action.

The investigation Muchiri pointed out seeks to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse and determine whether negligence, structural defects or breaches of building regulations contributed to the incident.

“The National Police Service is working with relevant agencies and professional bodies as rescue operations continue at the site,” he stated.

The collapse triggered a multi-agency emergency response involving the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Red Cross and Nairobi City County emergency teams.

Rescuers have been using heavy excavators and specialised search equipment to clear debris and search for people who may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Emergency teams have urged members of the public to keep away from the immediate scene to allow rescue personnel and heavy machinery to operate without obstruction.

Authorities have specifically advised the public to avoid Yusuf Haji Avenue and 9th Street as the operation continues.

The collapse has raised renewed questions about construction safety and compliance with building regulations in Nairobi, where enforcement of development standards remains a critical public safety concern.

The Kenya Red Cross has established an emergency desk at the scene to help families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected by the collapse.

Families looking for assistance can contact the Kenya Red Cross through its emergency hotline, 1199.

Police have expressed sympathy with those affected and said rescue efforts would continue as teams work to account for everyone who may have been at the construction site.

Investigators are expected to establish the circumstances of the collapse and determine whether any parties should be held criminally or otherwise legally responsible.

The identities of the building owner and contractor being sought, as well as any charges that may follow, had not been specified in the information provided.