NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – An Administration Police officer attached to Gatundu South Sub-County has denied charges of defrauding a man of more than Ksh1.5 million in a purported Kenya Prisons Service recruitment deal.

He is accused of obtaining Ksh1,507,400 from Evans Okengo Osiago through false representations that he could facilitate the recruitment of three individuals into the Kenya Prisons Service.

According to the prosecution, the accused cmmitted the offence on diverse dates between April 29 and May 29, 2025.

He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Theresiah Nyangena and denied the charge.

The court granted him a cash bail of Ksh1 million, with the matter scheduled for mention on December 3, 2026.