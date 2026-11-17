LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 17 – Mauricio Pochettino says he would tell Pep Guardiola to take the United States job if the former Manchester City manager was offered it.

Pochettino, 54, is leaving his role as the US men’s team head coach to become Manchester United’s new manager from 18 November, after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2029.

He takes charge of his final game with the US on Tuesday when they face Haiti in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Guardiola, 55, is taking a one-year sabbatical after stepping down as City boss in May.

Reports have suggested Guardiola could be a contender to succeed Pochettino in the US, although there has been no formal contact between the Spaniard and the United States Soccer Federation.

Pochettino told reporters on Monday his advice to Guardiola would be to take the role, “because it’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation.”

The Argentine added: “Everything is on the right path, in the right direction.

“Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people – the players can fit his style.”

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino is replacing Michael Carrick at United. Carrick was sacked as head coach last week with the club in the relegation zone in 18th place.

His long-time assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and athletic coach, 31-year-old son Sebastiano Pochettino, arrived in England following the US’s 6-0 first-leg victory over Haiti in Miami last weekend.

Pochettino’s first test back in the Premier League is an away trip to Anfield to face fourth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

“They are in advance, they are preparing all there, because Wednesday when we will arrive, it is going to be non-stop,” he said.

“For me, it’s not difficult, I think we are well prepared to switch quick.”