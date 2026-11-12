Pochettino ready to accept Man Utd offer to replace Carrick

MANCHESTER, England, November 12, 2026 – Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept an offer from Manchester United to become their next head coach.

United have opened talks with the Argentine about him potentially replacing Michael Carrick, who is expected to be relieved of his duties in the next 48 hours.

Once Carrick’s future is clarified, sources have told BBC Sport that USA manager Pochettino wants to take the job.

US Soccer officials are expecting an official approach from United – and sources have told BBC Sport they have a contingency plan for their manager leaving, which includes a succession plan.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino wants to remain respectful to the US Soccer Federation and will wait for United to make their approach.

The Red Devils would be required to pay $10m (£7.5m) to release Pochettino from his contract, which he only signed in August.

The USA have a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti over the next week.

With confidence over a succession plan, it raises the possibility that Pochettino may not take charge of those games.

On Thursday, US Soccer cancelled planned media with players citing a clash with Veterans Day, though some reports claimed it was to stop the squad being asked about their manager.

Pochettino, 54, is understood to view the prospect of managing United as a serious opportunity, with the expectation being he would accept the job were it formally offered.

United have spoken to the ex-Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions – when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024.

Carrick’s future at United will be decided at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday that will be attended by chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Berrada and Wilcox have flown to Monaco for one of their regular, planned meetings to discuss strategy around the football club.

On this occasion, the main issue to be decided is Carrick’s future and what should happen next.

It is expected that Berrada and Wilcox’s recommendation is for the head coach to go.

Carrick, 45, was pictured arriving at the club’s Carrington training base on Wednesday.

United are 18th in the Premier League – inside the relegation zone – after winning just one of their first 10 games and none since August.

It is the club’s lowest position at this stage of a top-flight season since 1986-87, when they were 20th.

Pochettino’s first job in the Premier League was at Southampton from January 2013, before a five-year stint at Tottenham from 2014 that included a Champions League final appearance.

He managed Paris St-Germain from January 2021 to July 2022 before spending the 2023-24 season in charge of Chelsea.

Pochettino moved into international football by taking the USA job in September 2024, and led the co-hosts to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Analysis: More clarity on Carrick future expected today

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

While it may seem a touch immoral for Manchester United to be talking to a potential new manager before they have decided if their current one is staying or not, this kind of situation is not uncommon in football.

Jose Mourinho had agreed a contract with United in 2016 before Louis van Gaal was sacked, which is how stories – including from BBC Sport – came out that the Dutchman would be dismissed as he was celebrating the FA Cup final triumph over Crystal Palace.

Going further back, Mark Hughes was replaced immediately by Roberto Mancini at Manchester City in 2009. Hughes’ imminent dismissal was reported on the morning of his final game in charge.

It is impossible to reach that situation without talks taking place beforehand, and it would be naive to think they do not go on in a world in which agents are pushing clients for jobs that either do, or do not, exist or clubs are trying to gauge interest before making a decision.

I have been told by one source the Pochettino terms to join United are more or less agreed. I have also been told if they decide to push on, United can decide whether the former Spurs and Chelsea boss remains with the USA team for their matches against Haiti.

If he did stay, it would mean a sharp turnaround from a Tuesday night match – which finishes in the early hours of Wednesday – to be at Carrington for preparations before United’s game against Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

There are a lot of gaps to fill in yet, not least whether Carrick will be dismissed or not.

But it seems more likely there will be clarity on that on Wednesday, and from that the rest of the jigsaw pieces should start to slot into place.