NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17, 2026 – South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane admits he was surprised by the level of quality exhibited by Harambee Stars in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier tie in Soweto on Friday night.

Mosimane said he did not expect Benni McCarthy’s charges to come at them with high intensity in the 2-2 stalemate at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

“For me as a coach, it was not a Kenya that I have always been watching for the last four games, because we watched your games. It was a good surprise for us. Maybe it’s a territorial, regional derby or something, I don’t know. They played well, very good,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said.

Bafana Bafana had drawn first blood via Amos Wanjala’s own goal in the 16th minute but skipper Michael Olunga levelled from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

The 1996 Afcon champions seemed to have put the game to bed with a second in the 64th minute but Ryan Ogam’s brilliant solo goal earned Kenya a priceless point from a ‘hostile territory.’

The critically acclaimed tactician further said he is not about to make the same mistake of underrating the 2027 Afcon co-hosts when the two sides lock horns in the reverse fixture at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday night.

The fact that Kenya are simply playing for pride – by virtue of having already booked their slot at the continental showpiece – means they have nothing to lose and hence can afford to complicate the mathematics in Group D.

“We know how difficult it is to play against a team that has nothing to lose. Even if they lose, whatever score they can lose or win, it doesn’t matter. In Kenya, they have nothing to lose. When you play against a team that has nothing to lose, it can be a little bit tricky,” Mosimane said.

Key to Mosimane and Co leaving Nairobi in the driver’s seat is to convert their goalscoring chances.

The experienced gaffer said his focus is on ensuring their dominance of the ball counts for something at the end of 90 plus minutes.

“Missed opportunities don’t count in football, right? What counts is did you score or not score. And ball possession doesn’t count also. The scoreboard has only two things, the time and the balls. There’s no anything on chances you missed or ball possession missed. Football works like that,” he said.

Harambee Stars players celebrate Ryan Ogam’s equaliser against South Africa in Soweto on Friday. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS.

With Kenya already qualified, only one other team will sail through to Afcon from Group D.

Bafana Bafana must win Tuesday’s game if they are to reclaim their top spot, more so after Guinea beat Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo on Monday evening to take control of Group D with nine points – two more than South Africa.