NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Reigning world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been handed a three-year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and stripped of her Sydney Marathon title after admitting to using the prohibited performance-enhancing substance EPO.

The sanction marks a major setback for the Kenyan long-distance runner, whose admission of doping violations has also resulted in the loss of her Sydney Marathon victory.

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