NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Reigning world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been handed a three-year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and stripped of her Sydney Marathon title after admitting to using the prohibited performance-enhancing substance EPO.
The sanction marks a major setback for the Kenyan long-distance runner, whose admission of doping violations has also resulted in the loss of her Sydney Marathon victory.
ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.