Payaza Signals New Wave Of Competition For Digital Payments

From purchasing groceries via mobile phone to processing online orders, settling business invoices, and completing merchant transactions, digital payments are fully integrated into daily commerce.

Operating behind these routine interactions is a complex ecosystem comprising commercial banks, payment service providers (PSPs), mobile network operators, technology vendors, and financial institutions. As Kenya’s digital economy grows, evaluating whether current regulatory frameworks effectively support market development remains a central priority.

Inset: Seyi Ebenezer, Founder & CEO Payaza

The entry of Payaza, which has received authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya to operate as a payment service provider, underscores this ongoing shift. Payaza’s entry reflects a broader shift toward a more competitive and sophisticated payments market. Its success will depend on its ability to address genuine market needs rather than simply adding another operator to the sector.

Additionally, regulatory frameworks must balance innovation and risk management: excessively high compliance costs could discourage smaller innovators, while insufficient oversight risks exposing consumers and the financial system to unnecessary risk.

Ultimately, the goal is to foster an environment where established players are challenged to improve, new entrants are encouraged to innovate, and consumers remain the primary beneficiaries.

This development raises a core strategic question: how will additional participants add value within a high-volume ecosystem where digital payment networks already process billions of shillings daily?

Kenya holds a mature position in African digital financial services, driven by widespread mobile money adoption, merchant payment infrastructure, and sustained demand for cashless transactions. The scale of this market is substantial. Figures reported by the Kenya News Agency indicate that the M-PESA ecosystem processed approximately 46.41 billion transactions valued at KSh41.68 trillion during the 2025/26 financial year, highlighting both the commercial opportunity and the high barrier to market share for new entrants.

Across the continent, fintech infrastructure continues to expand to facilitate regional and cross-border trade. Companies such as Paystack, Cellulant, Moniepoint and Payaza, which rank among Africa’s top payment gateways, reflect the ongoing demand for systems that connect commercial enterprises, merchants, and consumers across diverse markets.

For Payaza, securing a license establishes the necessary regulatory baseline, though commercial success depends on differentiation. To capture market share and establish trust, new entrants must demonstrate tangible advantages, such as competitive pricing, faster settlement, platform reliability, enhanced merchant workflows, or streamlined cross-border settlement mechanisms.

These capabilities are especially critical for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which rely on cost-effective and dependable payment infrastructure to maintain operational margins.

Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Seyi Ebenezer, Payaza has grown into one of the top payment gateways in Africa. The company was bootstrapped, and it has funded its expansion through revenue and commercial paper.

Today, Payaza actively operates across [31] countries spanning Africa, North America, the UK, the UAE, and Oceania. Its primary African markets include Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and South Africa, connecting these regions to major international corridors across the UK, Canada, the US, China (including Hong Kong), and Latin America.

As East Africa’s leading digital payments hub, where mobile money transactions reached KES 8.7 trillion in 2024, equivalent to more than half of national GDP according to the Central Bank of Kenya, the provides substantial growth opportunities. Payaza’s market strategy focuses on supporting local merchants and exporters through cross-border transfer solutions, merchant acquiring infrastructure, and specialized e-commerce tools.

The true benchmark of Kenya’s digital payments evolution will not be defined by license volumes, transaction sizes, or the total number of Fintech enterprises across Africa. Rather, success will be determined by practical impact: enabling small business owners to receive payments without unnecessary delays, ensuring consumers can transact safely and affordably, and allowing organizations to conduct cross-border operations efficiently.

Ultimately, the future of digital payments must move beyond simply accelerating money movement​ it should drive broader, long-term market advancement.