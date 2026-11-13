Paul McCartney Joins The Billionaire Club As The World’s Third-Richest Musician

Sir Paul McCartney has officially crossed into billionaire territory, with Forbes valuing the legendary former Beatle’s net worth at a staggering $1.4 billion (approximately KSh 181 billion). The milestone cements the 84-year-old British icon as the world’s third-richest musician, trailing only hip-hop mogul Jay-Z ($2.8 billion) and pop powerhouse Taylor Swift ($2 billion).

While The Sunday Times Rich List previously named McCartney the UK’s first billionaire musician in 2024—a figure that factored in the wealth of his wife, Nancy Shevell—Forbes’ valuation confirms he has reached the ten-figure mark entirely on his own merit.

The Story Behind the Wealth

Unlike modern music billionaires such as Jay-Z and Rihanna, whose fortunes are heavily anchored in spirits, fashion, and beauty empires, McCartney’s wealth is a masterclass in owning intellectual property and relentless touring.

Frustrated by early Beatles record deals that paid the band a fraction of what they generated, McCartney founded his own publishing company in 1969. Today, MPL Communications owns the rights to thousands of songs—including his own solo work and classics ranging from Grease to Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes”.

After decades of high-profile legal battles to reclaim his U.S. publishing rights, McCartney’s share of the Lennon-McCartney catalog now earns him at least $10 million annually.

The Beatles’ holding company continues to pull in upward of $50 million a year from streaming, vinyl revivals, and merchandise, with McCartney receiving a 25% cut alongside Ringo Starr and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison.

Beyond music, his portfolio includes prime properties across the United Kingdom and the Hamptons, alongside a museum-grade art collection featuring works by Pablo Picasso and René Magritte.

Often dubbed the “workaholic” of the Fab Four, McCartney has grossed hundreds of millions on the road—most recently wrapping up 79 dates on his Got Back world tour between 2022 and 2025.



