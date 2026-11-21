NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 21 – Controversial preacher Pastor Victor Mwangi Kanyari has joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), setting his sights on the Kasarani parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Kanyari was formally received into the party by Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County, becoming the latest political aspirant to pitch camp in the opposition outfit as political realignments gather pace ahead of next year’s elections.

Gachagua announced Kanyari’s entry on Friday, saying the preacher had settled on DCP following consultations with residents of Kasarani Constituency.

In a statement shared on social media, the former Deputy President said Kanyari would compete with other aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the parliamentary seat.

“After thorough consultations with the people of Kasarani Constituency, Pastor Victor Mwangi Kanyari has settled on DCP Party as his party of choice to vie for the Parliamentary seat,” Gachagua said.

He assured the new entrant of free and fair party nominations scheduled for March 2027, while challenging him to intensify grassroots mobilisation and voter registration ahead of the primaries.

“I have asked him to enhance voter registration in the constituency and prepare for the party primaries,” Gachagua added.

Kanyari, who is the founder of Salvation Healing Ministry based in Kayole, Nairobi, has been signalling his interest in elective politics since May 2026.

Speaking after joining DCP, the preacher said his decision was informed by a shared political vision with Gachagua, expressing optimism about working with leaders committed to improving the lives of Kasarani residents.

“We shared vision with Rigathi Gachagua as I officially join the DCP movement. My focus remains on the future of Kasarani, building meaningful connections, strengthening our vision and working with like-minded leaders who believe in empowering the people,” Kanyari said.

He added that Kasarani residents deserved leadership anchored on listening to their concerns and taking action to address them.

The preacher has in recent months stepped up his grassroots activities in the constituency, including unveiling branded vehicles to provide free transport for residents facing medical emergencies and those attending funerals.

He has also outlined a six-point development agenda focusing on youth empowerment, bursaries, water supply and road repairs.

Kanyari’s political ambitions have attracted public attention partly because of the controversies surrounding his ministry. He rose to national prominence following a 2014 television exposé that accused him of staging miracles and promoting a controversial seed-offering scheme. He has nevertheless continued with his ministry while pursuing his political ambitions.

His entry into DCP comes amid an aggressive recruitment drive by Gachagua as the former Deputy President seeks to consolidate his political support ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The party has recently attracted several elected leaders, particularly from the Mount Kenya region, who have abandoned President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Among the latest entrants are Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Other notable politicians who have aligned themselves with DCP include Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba, Subukia MP Samuel Gachobe, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja.

Gachagua has also maintained that joining the party does not guarantee aspirants automatic nomination tickets, insisting that candidates will have to compete in the March 2027 primaries.

Kanyari will therefore face other hopefuls seeking the DCP ticket before he can secure the party’s endorsement for the Kasarani parliamentary race.

The current Kasarani MP is Ronald Karauri, who was elected as an independent candidate in the 2022 General Election. Karauri has since expressed interest in contesting the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027 and joined UDA earlier this month.